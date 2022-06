Articles

Published on Saturday, 04 June 2022

The U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan has concluded a naval exercise with South Korea in the Philippine Sea amid signs that North Korea is possibly preparing to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 2017.

