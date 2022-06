Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 05 June 2022 13:25 Hits: 1

The last time James McCubbin saw his old P51 Mustang was in the German countryside almost 80 years ago, when an enemy plane shot his wing and he had to eject.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/06/05/wwii-fighter-pilot-reunited-plane-georgia-airport.html