Navy fighter jet crash in California leaves pilot dead

Published on Saturday, 04 June 2022

A Navy pilot died Friday after their fighter jet crashed near the desert town of Trona, Calif.

The F/A-18E Super Hornet jet crashed around 2:30 p.m. local time in the Mojave Desert area, Navy officials said. No civilians were injured in the crash.

The pilot's identity will not be announced publicly until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified, according to the Navy.

The jet was originally based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The crash follows another Navy plane crash in March off the Virginia coast that resulted in one fatality and two injuries.

