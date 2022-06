Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 18:23 Hits: 0

The JS Izumo will accompany the destroyers JS Takanami and JS Kirisame as well as an unnamed submarine for the Indo-Pacific Deployment 2022 voyage, which is set to take place June 13-Oct. 28.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2022/06/02/japans-converted-aircraft-carrier-to-undertake-indo-pacific-deployment/