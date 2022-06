Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 19:27 Hits: 0

The report reviewed the process for how Redstone Arsenal became a finalist and, ultimately, won out over five other finalist locations.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/06/02/air-force-cut-corners-couldnt-say-who-decided-space-command-move-alabama-watchdog-says.html