Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 21:04 Hits: 1

The U.S. military is stepping up its aid to Ukraine with high-tech medium-range rocket systems as part of a $700 million shipment that also includes Javelins and Soviet-era helicopters.

