Portman crosses into Ukraine, calls for more artillery shipments

Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 30 May 2022 14:41 Hits: 1

window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"7696763","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p3","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"TheHill.com","cs_ucfr":""}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/policy/defense/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/policy/defense/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D7696763%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/policy/defense%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D273%2C256%2C281%2C287%2C308%2C309%2C300%2C301%2C302%2C303%2C304%2C305%2C306%2C307%2C268%2C249%2C298%2C299%2C296%2C297%2C295%2C291%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dpolicy__defense"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njk2NzYzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTM5ODg5MzJ9.OQm2izjkKGcfQTpnd3f-2R_fU49m8e_4wlGnk_dy-wY","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/7696763?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E6S6wd5QBbkS5MSdQZFelWrloGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"7653958","title":"Petfinder Foundation & Kia (Clip)","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/A17/08C/A1708C73E9F56D6BFCC4EDFE3A152AFB.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=8fnWLC6_GJmtoHHiDLEZ1Sfjk1g","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NjUzOTU4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTM5ODg5MzJ9.wtjnKZ8i4JSBo3zQLbI0iynVb1-srdT3MxNsXoGjK1Q","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/changing_america"},{"mcpid":"7708222","title":"Pfizer, Moderna IN THE WORKS on Omicron vaccine","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/D2E/E3D/D2EE3D3F89C5A7453B551430185CC930.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=9-KLYwgNxxO92WBIdkeBfZTWTKU","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzA4MjIyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTM5ODg5MzJ9.PwY79pN49cNA4Uu9dFjobR6LUD8e4Q0BuVtqT0vDJns","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7706528","title":"Watchdog group leader urges FEC to take action against liberal donor","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/BC2/8B4/BC28B49D28A66CBBFF55333080486BF2_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=24a08d4194798349a672b21ba98c8147","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzA2NTI4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTM5ODg5MzJ9.A7ClD0prqCgRowIyn92WO77mcGkecHm_hyLugH4uv6U","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7388166","title":"Ahead of the Curve","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/migrated/images/1920-6lqw0HVH-poster.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=RPj0FXfEyh9L5vpmPHP-yM8e0j0","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Mzg4MTY2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTM5ODg5MzJ9.3VyAQJxbrdRt4VMFhuRPxVSt3OBmTRfjXiSHJrgNIzw","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/changing_america"},{"mcpid":"7388027","title":"Great Unknowns","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/migrated/images/1920-OWmB7qvT-poster.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=1pxfxl-J3SoNp-cgt4_uhGyFtBc","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Mzg4MDI3IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTM5ODg5MzJ9.59K2Qj056naQYiU95kbYn5s-mUOxP1ICKfieTl5SKGw","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/changing_america"},{"mcpid":"7698327","title":"UC-Irvine scholar says Biden order redeploying troops to Somalia similar to existing military policy","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/924/EB4/924EB4726307FB21B59A89353D7501A7_5.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=6021ccdf338dfd53dcbae2049b6ca1c0","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njk4MzI3IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTM5ODg5MzJ9.dkv1y5tdqh1TVCP3h2febtqDpGDdGROzQi4LOlVpiGI","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7691510","title":"Former FDA official says parents should have warned sooner of baby formula shortage","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/EB9/3E8/EB93E883C8CF777ED3ED06B7D165A01E_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=855d40604d2bc000a9c649796da9a14c","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NjkxNTEwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTM5ODg5MzJ9.PjxuBOa7FBrkgHNPWXHP3r5SveiHplP5-4Nq2usoVlQ","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7385550","title":"Covenant House Cutdown","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/migrated/images/1920-9DvKhpWg-poster.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=r8T5TRoCG2bpLkA648PYLPKKyNA","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Mzg1NTUwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTM5ODg5MzJ9.v44DS8NHjWMiIHLme-yphDsht2sQkxeQIM-DXRjPloQ","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/changing_america"},{"mcpid":"7686454","title":"Rolling Stone dubs Buffalo MASS SHOOTER A 'Mainstream Republican'","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/31E/145/31E1452F6D61F27CA9387DE274BA188E.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=OGhHYA2xmLlUIPOmtW6RDF8b_To","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njg2NDU0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTM5ODg5MzJ9.K1IMEFeeQWhobsciQ_kRsW_w-VKg2ry7a5pcecvrMjQ","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7681946","title":"Blind Spots Of The Republican Party Have SHIFTED To Democrats. Politicians Completely OUT OF TOUCH","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/A98/ACE/A98ACE21DE95856761AFEB983B222946.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=56bvo9hKboBlsw-WfDxofQ70owU","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NjgxOTQ2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTM5ODg5MzJ9.i2X60uOWscLEGVTC3z3YV4KG5RpBDwVPjcAmXFdu8qE","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":true,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true});

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), a leading Senate advocate for supporting Ukraine’s war against Russia, crossed into Ukraine Sunday and called on the Biden administration to step up its shipments of artillery.

Portman announced his visit while at the Ukraine-Moldova border crossing at Palanca.

“I also had the opportunity to speak with several Ukrainians crossing the border and hear about their concerns about what Russia was doing to their country,” he tweeted.

Portman also met with senior U.S. military officials and allies in the region, traveling to Stuttgart, Germany, and Bucharest, Romania.

“Based on my briefings and discussions this weekend in Germany and Eastern Europe, including with senior Ukrainian officials, I believe the administration should immediately provide artillery to Ukraine that can more effectively counter the Russian weapons,” he tweeted.

Portman says the administration should give Ukraine the MLRS mobile rocket launchers its government has requested.

“These are defensive weapons needed to protect Ukraine. Our allies and the U.S. must continue to give Ukraine the tools it needs to defend itself from the brutal Russian attacks,” he tweeted.

Portman has previously noted that the MLRS rocket systems are one of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top requests.

“After. My briefings at EUCOM today, it is clear that although the Ukrainians are fighting bravely in the east, they are outgunned by the Russians. These MLFS systems can help balance the field in Ukraine’s favor,” he said Friday, referring to the U.S. European Command.

Portman is co-chair and co-founder of the Senate Ukraine Caucus and has spoken regularly on the Senate floor in support of Ukraine. He is also a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Read more https://thehill.com/news/senate/3505962-portman-crosses-into-ukraine-calls-for-more-artillery-shipments/