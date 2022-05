Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 13:20 Hits: 1

Two Japanese torpedoes hit the USS Indianapolis on July 30, 1945, when the heavy cruiser was on its way to the Philippines from Guam.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/05/27/documents-reveal-sea-burials-13-uss-indianapolis-sailors.html