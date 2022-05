Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 09:00 Hits: 1

U.S. defense and aerospace firms are asking Congress for a defense budget for 2023 that exceeds inflation by 3 to 5 percent and challenged lawmakers to pass their annual defense bills by Sept 30.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/congress/2022/05/26/defense-firms-push-congress-for-pentagon-budget-increase-over-inflation/