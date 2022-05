Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 20:25 Hits: 0

Military Mutts Ranch was officially closed when an appeal to uphold its permit was denied this week during a county board meeting.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/05/27/kennel-deploying-troops-pets-shut-down-after-animal-cruelty-investigation.html