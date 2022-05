Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 18:50 Hits: 0

Warsaw has pushed forward a number of acquisition programs since the outbreak of Russia’s war against Ukraine, with most of the contracts going to American suppliers

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/05/27/poland-eyes-500-us-himars-launchers-to-boost-its-artillery-forces/