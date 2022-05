Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 19:49 Hits: 0

The Brazilian Army has written up requirements for its next eight-wheel drive armored reconnaissance vehicle, following approval for the service to buy up to 221 of the platforms — each armed with a...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/land/2022/05/27/brazil-prepares-international-competition-for-armed-recon-vehicle/