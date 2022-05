Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 20:27 Hits: 0

An Air Force spokeswoman said that the service is changing its policy on formation landings as a result of the incident and investigation.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/05/26/t-38-crash-killed-student-pilot-texas-caused-miscommunication-leading-change-formation-landing-rules.html