Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 21:40 Hits: 0

A new report published by consumer and military watchdog groups says the bank behind EasyPay is permitting loans with 189% interest.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/05/26/loan-company-and-utah-based-bank-allegedly-charged-military-borrowers-illegally-high-interest-rates.html