Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 01:49 Hits: 1

Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli suggested more joint exercises, but not necessarily more permanent basing.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2022/05/26/european-command-nominee-doesnt-foresee-more-troops-there-under-expanded-nato/