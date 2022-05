Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 18:05 Hits: 1

This week will be a decisive one for Ukraine’s prospects of holding the region — and Russia’s chances of seizing it.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/ukraine/2022/05/24/russian-troops-plunge-through-ukraine-lines-in-donbas-as-fighting-enters-decisive-week/