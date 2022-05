Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 21:17 Hits: 1

Known as the M119 in the U.S., the gun has a range of more than 10 miles, and New Zealand’s military has used the weapon since the 1980s.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/training-sim/2022/05/24/new-zealand-to-train-ukrainians-on-l119-howitzer/