Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 22:04 Hits: 1

“We believe that in a conflict with a peer adversary, first moves may be in space and cyber, so we must enable our” forces “to integrate with, and have access to, those capabilities now,” reads the...

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/cyber/2022/05/24/marine-corps-seeks-information-command-in-force-design-2030-update/