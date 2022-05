Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 22 May 2022 15:17 Hits: 2

Belarusians are among those who have answered a call for foreign fighters to join the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/ukraine/2022/05/22/belarusians-join-war-seeking-to-free-ukraine-and-themselves/