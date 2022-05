Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 14:01 Hits: 4

The comments Wednesday come roughly two weeks after the Department of Defense announced it would send electronic warfare gear to Eastern Europe as part of a $150 million security assistance package.

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/electronic-warfare/2022/05/19/ukrainian-troops-training-with-us-electronic-jamming-kit/