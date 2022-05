Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 18:47 Hits: 0

A spokeswoman said that the sea service has now approved "a partial dislocation allowance of $840.07 to help offset costs associated with moving into a new residence."

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/05/20/sailors-booted-key-west-barracks-now-eligible-extra-one-time-payout.html