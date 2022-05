Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 16:06 Hits: 0

“Safeguarding federal computer systems has been a longstanding concern,” the GAO wrote in a May 19 memo to congressional committees, noting cybersecurity has been “on our high-risk list since 1997.”

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/cyber/2022/05/20/pentagon-making-progress-on-cybersecurity-amid-challenges-watchdog-says/