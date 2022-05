Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 21:07 Hits: 0

With Sweden and Finland in NATO, the alliance would be able to recalibrate its force posture in the Baltic Sea to a level capable of evening out the regional deterrence balance with Russia, according...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/05/18/swedish-finnish-nato-bids-raise-the-prospect-of-a-beefier-baltic-sea-posture/