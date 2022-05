Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 00:50 Hits: 2

The Senate has confirmed a Defense Department official who will be tasked with overseeing the logistics of the sprawling, multifaceted effort to deliver military equipment to Ukraine in the war...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/congress/2022/05/18/senate-confirms-defense-official-tasked-with-overseeing-ukraine-aid-logistics/