Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022

A U.S. commander who ordered a 2019 airstrike in Syria did not violate the laws of war or engagement, according to an independent review.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/05/17/pentagon-finds-no-fault-syria-airstrike-killed-women-and-children.html