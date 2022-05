Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 21:04 Hits: 1

A Texas researcher who has investigated Gulf War illnesses has found evidence that some service members have a weak form of a gene that can metabolize sarin.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/05/17/researchers-think-theyve-found-cause-of-gulf-war-illness.html