Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 20:00 Hits: 0

The Army's One World Terrain isn't just a virtual trainer, but is growing into a vital operational planning tool that can be used in the thick of it.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/smr/force-of-the-future/2022/05/15/us-armys-virtual-world-becoming-high-demand-war-planning-tool/