Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 20:07 Hits: 1

The full rotation of about 10,500 troops from countries such as Germany, Poland and Romania will likely take a couple of months, according to the Pentagon.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/05/13/thousands-of-soldiers-deployed-europe-amid-ukraine-war-will-be-relieved-new-units.html