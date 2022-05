Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 21:00 Hits: 1

Though it has its roots in fighting Soviets in World War II, the Panzerfaust 3 antitank rocket is now being used against the Russians again — in Ukraine.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/off-duty/gearscout/2022/05/12/panzerfaust-3-the-cold-war-weapon-wrecking-russian-tanks-in-ukraine/