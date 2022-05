Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 21:53 Hits: 1

The Navy says forcing surface ships or attack submarines to haul around nuclear-tipped missiles would be feasible, but would be a burden in a time with many more pressing missions and no extra money...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2022/05/13/the-navy-doesnt-want-nukes-on-ships-despite-interest-from-some-combatant-commanders/