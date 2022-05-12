Coast Guard admiral becomes first woman to lead military service

Articles

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Adm. Linda Fagan to lead the Coast Guard, making her the first woman to lead a military service.

The unanimous vote came a month after President Biden nominated Fagan for the position.

She will become the 27th commander of the military branch after serving in the Coast Guard for 36 years and previously acting as the commander of Coast Guard Pacific Area.

“I am immensely proud to congratulate Admiral Linda L. Fagan on her historic confirmation as Commandant of the United States Coast Guard. Admiral Fagan is an extraordinary leader, trailblazer, and public servant. Admiral Fagan has served in the Coast Guard for nearly four decades and will be the first woman to serve as its Commandant. She is widely admired as a role model of the utmost integrity,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement on Thursday.

“I look forward to working with her as she leads the Coast Guard in its critical mission to protect our nation’s maritime security,” he added.

Fagan has served on all seven continents and has the longest service record in the Marine Safety Field among officers.

This story was updated at 4:51 p.m.

