Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 21:40 Hits: 2

“The deployments are one-for-one unit replacements, which will leave our overall force posture in the region — approximately 100,000 — unchanged,” the Pentagon's spokesman said.

Read more https://www.armytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2022/05/13/troops-sent-to-bolster-nato-begin-turnover-as-us-mulls-larger-footprint-in-europe/