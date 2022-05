Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 22:43 Hits: 3

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate Laura Taylor-Kale, an Obama administration trade official, as the Pentagon’s industrial policy chief, the White House announced Friday.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2022/05/13/biden-nominates-defense-industrial-policy-chief/