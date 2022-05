Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 13:00 Hits: 2

The U.S. gives money to help Indonesia and other countries fight terrorism. But research shows that this money might not be effective, unless it directly reaches former extremists.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2022/05/billions-spent-overseas-counterterrorism-would-be-better-spent-involving-ex-terrorists/366681/