Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 19:28 Hits: 0

While the U.S. and others did not tie the digital assault to any one specific element of the Russian government, Estonia pinned the blame on Russia’s infamous intelligence directorate, known as GRU.

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/smr/geoint/2022/05/11/us-and-allies-blame-russia-for-viasat-hack-ahead-of-ukraine-invasion/