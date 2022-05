Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 21:38 Hits: 0

As Army planners move to convert the service's formations in Alaska to the 11th Airborne Division, the fate of roughly 320 Strykers is uncertain.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/05/10/strykers-alaska-may-get-scrapped-parts-army-secretary-says.html