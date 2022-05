Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 02:10 Hits: 3

Congress has coalesced around a $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine that the House will vote on tonight – opting to provide Kyiv with $7 billion more in funding than what...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/congress/2022/05/10/house-to-vote-on-40-billion-ukraine-aid-package/