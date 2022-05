Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 18:39 Hits: 1

A bipartisan group from Georgia's delegation in Washington asked for $11.5 million in funding to be added back for the Air Dominance Center.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/05/10/congress-just-spent-25-million-fixing-air-training-center-now-air-force-wants-shut-it-down.html