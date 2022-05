Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 21:50 Hits: 2

Soldiers, special operators and Marines in the near future will carry a first-of-its kind rifle and light machine gun.

Read more https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-army/2022/05/10/shooting-farther-with-more-punch-the-army-finally-found-an-m4-and-saw-replacement/