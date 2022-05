Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 21:40 Hits: 0

Six airmen had 14,000 rounds of stolen ammunition, mostly from Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington, according to federal court documents.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/05/09/6-airmen-caught-thousands-of-rounds-of-stolen-ammo-federal-indictment-alleges.html