Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 21:56 Hits: 0

The Air Force's "base of preference program" will end next month, delivering a blow to career enlisted airmen and their families.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/05/09/air-force-will-end-program-allowed-some-airmen-choose-their-next-duty-station.html