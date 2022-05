Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 21:12 Hits: 0

Initial funding for MoHAWC would fund long-lead components for four flight-test systems, technology risk-reduction efforts and early ground tests.

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/2022/05/09/darpa-maturing-scramjet-powered-hypersonic-weapon-concept-through-follow-on-program/