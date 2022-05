Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022 16:27 Hits: 3

Victory Day is a rare event in the nation’s divisive post-Soviet history that is revered by all political players, and the Kremlin has used that sentiment to encourage patriotic pride and underline...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/05/05/see-the-weapons-at-russias-victory-day-parade-rehearsal/