Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 19:36 Hits: 2

U.S. Army Alaska will be redesignated as the 11th Airborne Division, and the force will be reintroducing the patch used decades ago, but with an Arctic twist.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/05/06/first-look-armys-new-patch-its-newest-airborne-division.html