Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 21:21 Hits: 4

The helicopter, which was operating off of the USS Abraham Lincoln, ended up losing control when it was landing, struck its rotors on the deck, and fell into the sea.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/05/04/navy-investigation-faults-failed-part-deadly-helicopter-crash.html