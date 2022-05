Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 18:01 Hits: 1

The Vermont aircraft are replacing F-35s from Hill Air Force Base in Utah that arrived in Europe in February, just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Read more https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2022/05/04/vermont-f-35s-to-fly-europe-air-policing-missions/