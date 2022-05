Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 19:39 Hits: 0

The Marine Corps wants to create the capability for all aircraft types — manned and unmanned — to contribute to a network that can gather and disseminate everything from voice to target-quality data...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2022/05/03/marine-aviation-plan-invests-heavily-in-digital-glue-to-connect-far-flung-forces/