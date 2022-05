Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022

Ellen Lord, the former undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment during the Trump administration, told senators "strong leadership" was needed to fully embrace rapid acquisitions policies.

