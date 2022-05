Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 02:52 Hits: 6

Director of the Space Force’s International Affairs Directorate Deanna Ryals says the organization aims to serve as a “front door” for Space Systems Command's work with international partners and to...

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/space/2022/05/02/how-the-space-force-is-working-with-us-allies/