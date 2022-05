Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 19:42 Hits: 0

France wants to have the systems ready in time for hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/04/28/thales-cs-group-team-to-build-new-counter-drone-systems-for-french-military/